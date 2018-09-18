Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:10 am

Bill Skarsgard Gets Into Character as Pennywise on 'It 2' Set!

Bill Skarsgard Gets Into Character as Pennywise on 'It 2' Set!

Bill Skarsgard channels Pennywise the Clown while filming new scenes for It: Chapter Two!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted on set on Monday (September 17) in Port Hope, Canada.

He sported his full costume, including hair and makeup, as he shot scenes at a muddy swamp area.

We first spotted Bill filming for the sequel to the 2017 hit in late August.

In the sequel, 27 years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6, 2019!
