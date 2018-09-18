Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:04 am
Blake Lively Switches Up Her Look For 'A Simple Favor's After Party in London
Blake Lively was all smiles while heading to A Simple Favor‘s premiere after party!
The 31-year-old actress was spotted while leaving her hotel on the way to the event on Monday evening (September 17) in London, England.
Blake looked sharp in a pink blazer and vest paired with matching trousers.
Earlier in the evening, Blake joined Anna Kendrick at A Simple Favor‘s UK premiere, where she also wore a pink suit!
FYI: Blake is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Blake Lively
