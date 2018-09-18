Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Backstage at Emmys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Tue, 18 September 2018

Blake Lively Switches Up Her Look For 'A Simple Favor's After Party in London

Blake Lively was all smiles while heading to A Simple Favor‘s premiere after party!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted while leaving her hotel on the way to the event on Monday evening (September 17) in London, England.

Blake looked sharp in a pink blazer and vest paired with matching trousers.

Earlier in the evening, Blake joined Anna Kendrick at A Simple Favor‘s UK premiere, where she also wore a pink suit!

FYI: Blake is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
