Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 9:09 pm

Brian King Joseph Plays a Kanye West Song on Violin for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Brian King Joseph shows off his impressive violin skills during a performance in the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old entertainer, nicknamed “The King of Electric Violin,” was diagnosed with a severe nerve disease in 2012 and he has very little feeling left in his hands.

Brian performed a fiery routine to Kanye West‘s song “Heartless” and he had the judges on their feet.

Howie Mandel commented that the performance was one you’d normally see as a finale, not the opener of a show.
