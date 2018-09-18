'Captain Marvel' Trailer Debuts, Shows Brie Larson in Action - Watch Now!
The first trailer for Captain Marvel has just debuted – and it looks amazing!
The trailer opens with Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson) falling from the sky through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store. We soon get to see a glimpse into how Captain Marvel came to be.
The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Jude Law (Marv-Vell), and more.
The film is set to be released on March 9, 2019.
See the first poster for the film below…