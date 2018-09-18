Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Troll Who Asks If She's Pregnant Again at the Emmys 2018

A Twitter user took to social media to ask Chrissy Teigen a very disrespectful question after he saw a photo of her in her 2018 Emmy Awards look.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chrissy saw the tweet and quote tweeted it, writing, “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

Chrissy just gave birth to her and John Legend’s son, Miles Theodore Stephens, four months ago.
Getty
