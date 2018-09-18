Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:20 am

Chrissy Teigen Meets 'Handmaid's Tale' Stars at Hulu's Emmys Party!

Chrissy Teigen Meets 'Handmaid's Tale' Stars at Hulu's Emmys Party!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got to meet some of the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale at Hulu’s 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Chrissy looked elated to be taking selfies Ever Carradine and Madeline Brewer, and met up with Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, and more!

Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, Sydney Sweeney, Ajiona Alexus, Elisabeth Moss, Regina King, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Peyton List, and more!

Check out all the photos from the after party…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Ajiona Alexus, Alexis Bledel, amanda brugel, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Scott, Elisabeth Moss, Ever Carradine, John Legend, Jonathan Scott, Joseph Fiennes, Linda Phan, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, Peyton List, Regina King, Samira Wiley, Sydney Sweeney

