Claire Foy Steps Out to Promote 'Girl in the Spider's Web' After Emmys 2018 Win!

Claire Foy poses with director Fede Alvarez as they attend the photo call for their upcoming movie The Girl in the Spider’s Web on Tuesday morning (September 18) at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a chic black dress as she stepped out to promote her new thriller flick.

The night before, Claire took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards for her role in The Crown.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web hits theaters on November 9 – watch the trailer here!

Also pictured inside: Claire Foy arriving at LAX Airport for her flight out of town later that day.