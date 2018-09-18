Comedian Samuel J. Conroe Tells a Story About His Tourette Syndrome for 'AGT' Finals (Video)

Samuel J. Conroe made the audience roar with laughter during his final performance as a contestant on America’s Got Talent!

The 30-year-old comedian told a funny story about his Tourette Syndrome during the performance in the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Samuel also talked about the hilarious story about how he first met his wife. Watch below!

Part two of the finale will air on Wednesday night and we’ll find out who America voted to be the winner of the 13th season.