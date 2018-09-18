Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 10:33 pm

Comedian Samuel J. Conroe Tells a Story About His Tourette Syndrome for 'AGT' Finals (Video)

Comedian Samuel J. Conroe Tells a Story About His Tourette Syndrome for 'AGT' Finals (Video)

Samuel J. Conroe made the audience roar with laughter during his final performance as a contestant on America’s Got Talent!

The 30-year-old comedian told a funny story about his Tourette Syndrome during the performance in the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Samuel also talked about the hilarious story about how he first met his wife. Watch below!

Part two of the finale will air on Wednesday night and we’ll find out who America voted to be the winner of the 13th season.
Just Jared on Facebook
samuel j conroe americas got talent finals 01
samuel j conroe americas got talent finals 02
samuel j conroe americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Samuel J. Conroe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr