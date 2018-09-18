Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 9:34 pm

Comedian Vicki Barbolak Pitches a New Hooters During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Comedian Vicki Barbolak Pitches a New Hooters During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Vicki Barbolak turns the show into a swimsuit contest during the finals on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The stand-up comedian did her signature comedy about living in a trailer park and talked about going to a Hooters restaurant for her dad’s birthday.

Vicki said that she wants to start her own restaurant called Woodpeckers that could be a place where women like her could serve patrons the way Hooters waitresses serve their patrons.

Watch the whole sketch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
vicki barbolak americas got talent finals 01
vicki barbolak americas got talent finals 02
vicki barbolak americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Vicki Barbolak

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr