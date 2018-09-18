Comedian Vicki Barbolak Pitches a New Hooters During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Vicki Barbolak turns the show into a swimsuit contest during the finals on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The stand-up comedian did her signature comedy about living in a trailer park and talked about going to a Hooters restaurant for her dad’s birthday.

Vicki said that she wants to start her own restaurant called Woodpeckers that could be a place where women like her could serve patrons the way Hooters waitresses serve their patrons.

