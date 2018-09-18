Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Backstage at Emmys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:44 am

Dakota Johnson Keeps It Casual for Trip to Earthbar in WeHo

Dakota Johnson puts her casual style on display while running errands.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted picking up some items at Earthbar on Monday (September 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She donned a white t-shirt, green pants, black loafers, and black sunglasses as she left the store.

Dakota also wore a scrunchie on her arm and stayed busy on her phone.

She recently returned from the 2018 Venice Film Festival in Italy, where she wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming horror movie Suspiria.

Suspria hits theaters on November 2!
