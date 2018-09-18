Dance Group Zurcaroh Delivers Mind-Blowing Final Performance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Dance group Zurcaroh performs an incredible routine on stage during the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The group, who got the golden buzzer from host Tyra Banks during the auditions, have been giving awesome performances throughout the competition.

The latest dance was set to the tune of “Baba Yetu” from the video game Civilization IV.

The winner of America’s Got Talent‘s 13th season will be announced during part two of the finale on Wednesday night. Make sure to place your votes!