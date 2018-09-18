Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 10:00 pm

Dance Group Zurcaroh Delivers Mind-Blowing Final Performance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Dance Group Zurcaroh Delivers Mind-Blowing Final Performance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Dance group Zurcaroh performs an incredible routine on stage during the America’s Got Talent finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The group, who got the golden buzzer from host Tyra Banks during the auditions, have been giving awesome performances throughout the competition.

The latest dance was set to the tune of “Baba Yetu” from the video game Civilization IV.

The winner of America’s Got Talent‘s 13th season will be announced during part two of the finale on Wednesday night. Make sure to place your votes!
Just Jared on Facebook
dance group zurcaroh americas got talent finals 01
dance group zurcaroh americas got talent finals 02
dance group zurcaroh americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Zurcaroh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr