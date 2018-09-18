Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:27 pm

Duo Transcend Performs Blindfolded Trapeze Act for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Duo Transcend has blown everyone away with their trapeze performances throughout the 13th season of America’s Got Talent and they wowed us during their final performance on the show!

Tyce Nielsen went completely blindfolded throughout the entire performance while performing stunts with wife Mary Wolfe-Nielsen on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The married couple made headlines a few weeks ago when Tyce dropped Mary during a performance, but they made it to the next round anyways and now they’re competing for America’s vote in the finals!
Photos: NBC
