Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding to Star in a Christmas Movie!

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding are set to star in an upcoming holiday movie called Last Christmas!

The holiday romance, set in London, will be directed by Paul Feig, who just worked with Henry on A Simple Favor.

Not much is known about the plot. The screenplay was written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, according to THR.

Henry shot to fame this summer with two hit movies – Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor. Emilia recently wrapped work on Game of Thrones and her movie Solo: A Star Wars Story came out in theaters earlier this year.