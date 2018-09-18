Top Stories
Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 5:20 pm

Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding to Star in a Christmas Movie!

Emilia Clarke & Henry Golding to Star in a Christmas Movie!

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding are set to star in an upcoming holiday movie called Last Christmas!

The holiday romance, set in London, will be directed by Paul Feig, who just worked with Henry on A Simple Favor.

Not much is known about the plot. The screenplay was written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, according to THR.

Henry shot to fame this summer with two hit movies – Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor. Emilia recently wrapped work on Game of Thrones and her movie Solo: A Star Wars Story came out in theaters earlier this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr