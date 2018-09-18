Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:59 pm

Emmys 2018 Ratings - How Many People Watched the Awards Show?

The 2018 Emmy Awards ratings are in, and we now know how many people tuned in to watch the Monday night show.

In total, 11.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 tuned in to the Colin Jost and Michael Che-hosted ceremony, Deadline reports. This matches Jimmy Kimmel‘s 2016 ratings, but is down 10% from last year’s Stephen Colbert-hosted show on CBS.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Just Jared's full coverage of the Emmy Awards, including the red carpet, the show, and the after parties!
Photos: NBC
