Emmys 2018 Ratings - How Many People Watched the Awards Show?

The 2018 Emmy Awards ratings are in, and we now know how many people tuned in to watch the Monday night show.

In total, 11.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 tuned in to the Colin Jost and Michael Che-hosted ceremony, Deadline reports. This matches Jimmy Kimmel‘s 2016 ratings, but is down 10% from last year’s Stephen Colbert-hosted show on CBS.

