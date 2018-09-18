Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Backstage at Emmys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 2:03 am

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

There were so many amazing looks on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards this year!

From the pink Brandon Maxwell dress that Thandie Newton wore to accept her first Emmy to the white Ralph & Russo dress that Jessica Biel wore for her first time as a nominee, we’ve got you covered on the best looks you need to see from the event.

Make sure you check out the Christian Siriano gown on Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan and also the princess moment from The Kissing Booth star Joey King, who attended the Emmys as the guest of designer Zac Posen.

Click through the slideshow to see the 30 best dressed looks…

