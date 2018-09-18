Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande &amp; Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:58 am

Find Out Which Celeb Wants to Replace Julie Chen on 'The Talk'

Find Out Which Celeb Wants to Replace Julie Chen on 'The Talk'
  • This model and actress wants to replace Julie Chen on The TalkTMZ
  • This Fifth Harmony member just opened up about her new music – Just Jared Jr
  • Emmys best couple alert! – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s why Meryl Streep joined Big Little LiesTooFab
  • Is this headline about Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie true? – Gossip Cop
  • The cast of This Is Us looked so good at the Emmys – Popsugar
  • You have to see Millie Bobby Brown‘s Emmys gown – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Julie Chen, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr