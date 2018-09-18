Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:14 pm

Getting Ready With Joey King & Zac Posen For Emmys 2018

Getting Ready With Joey King & Zac Posen For Emmys 2018

Joey King gets ready for her very first appearance on the Emmys red carpet in these behind-the-scenes photos, exclusive to Just Jared!

The 19-year-old actress, who you probably recognize from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, went to the event as fashion designer Zac Posen‘s plus one!

Zac Posen invited me as his date and I couldn’t be more excited to be here,” Joey told Just Jared at the ceremony. “This is my very first Emmys so I’m so lucky that someone as amazing as Zac dressed me for my first red carpet gown moment. I knew this was the perfect dress the moment I put it on. It’s classic Zac Posen at his finest, elegant and feminine.”

If you missed it, be sure to check out Joey on the red carpet at the Emmys later that evening!

Be sure to check out all the photos in the gallery, which include Joey feeding her pet pup Angel and video chatting with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi, who’s currently traveling in Paris.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Zac Posen dress, Neil Lane jewels, and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her makeup was done by Allan Avendaño, hair by Dimitri Giannetos, and nails by Christina Aviles. Zac is wearing Brooks Brothers.
