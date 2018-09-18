Glennis Grace Wows with Her Incredible Voice During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Glennis Grace is one of the best singers ever on America’s Got Talent and her final performance on the show was stunning!

The singer performed her own rendition of Snow Patrol‘s song “Run,” as covered by Leona Lewis, during the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Glennis got a standing ovation from all four of the judges and Simon Cowell suggested that the producers of the upcoming The Greatest Showman stage musical get in touch with her.

Make sure to vote for Glennis if you want her to win!