Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:45 pm
Gwyneth Paltrow Seemingly Skips Emmys 2018, Celebrates with Brad Falchuk At Home After His Win
Gwyneth Paltrow‘s fiance Brad Falchuk had a huge night at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where the show he produced, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story, won the Outstanding Limited Series award!
However, fans quickly noticed that Gwyneth didn’t seem to be at the major Hollywood event and were wondering where she was.
After the show, Gwyneth snapped a photo of Brad holding his Emmy and it seems like the two were at home together! Gwyneth captioned the photo with the heart-eyes emoji. See the pic below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow
Sponsored Links by ZergNet