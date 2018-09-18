Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande &amp; Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:38 pm

Harry Styles Strikes a Pose With Adorable Animals for Gucci's Cruise 2019 Collection!

Harry Styles is looking sharp alongside his furry friends!

The 24-year-old singer is featured in Gucci Men‘s Tailoring Campaign for the Cruise 2019 collection.

In the campaign released on Tuesday (September 18), Harry travels from a fish and chip shop in North London to the historic Villa Lante, near Viterbo, north of Rome. He was also previously in the Fall/Winter 2018 campaign for the brand.

He also poses with more pets – a lamb, goat and piglet! – in the Mannerist, Renaissance gardens of the 16th-century Italian villa.

The campaign officially impacts across all media in November.
Credit: Glen Luchford; Photos: Gucci
