Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump While Running Errands!

Hilary Duff has her hands full as she drops son Luca, 6, (not pictured) off at his boxing class on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked super chic in a brown hat, sunglasses, black-printed duster, while showing off her major baby bump in a form-fitting tan dress as she stepped out to run a few errands.

Over the weekend, Hilary was spotted bringing one of her dogs to the vet alongside boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Hilary recently teased that the couple picked out their daughter’s name a long time ago – and it starts with a B!