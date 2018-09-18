Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Step Out for Brunch

Hilary Swank and her new husband Philip Schneider enjoy a weekend brunch outing!

The 44-year-old Trust actress and the businessmen were spotted dining at Tavern on Saturday (September 15) in Brentwood, Calif.

The pair linked arms as they strolled back to their ride on the warm afternoon.

Hilary and Philip secretly married in August at Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. They were first linked back in 2016, and the first photos we have of the couple are from one year later in 2017.

