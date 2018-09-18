Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 4:30 am

Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Step Out for Brunch

Hilary Swank & Husband Philip Schneider Step Out for Brunch

Hilary Swank and her new husband Philip Schneider enjoy a weekend brunch outing!

The 44-year-old Trust actress and the businessmen were spotted dining at Tavern on Saturday (September 15) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Swank

The pair linked arms as they strolled back to their ride on the warm afternoon.

Hilary and Philip secretly married in August at Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. They were first linked back in 2016, and the first photos we have of the couple are from one year later in 2017.

Don’t miss Hilary in What They Had when it hits theaters on October 19. Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary swank and husband philip schneider step out for brunch 01
hilary swank and husband philip schneider step out for brunch 02
hilary swank and husband philip schneider step out for brunch 03
hilary swank and husband philip schneider step out for brunch 04
hilary swank and husband philip schneider step out for brunch 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hilary Swank, Philip Schneider

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr