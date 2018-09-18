Jack Black Slams President Trump at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jack Black has some fun on the sidewalk as he poses with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 49-year-old School of Rock star was supported at the event by his wife Tanya Haden and their two kids Samuel, 12, and Thomas, 10, as he celebrated his huge honor.

During the ceremony, Jack took to the mic to thank everyone for all of the support and love over the years — and was able to throw in a jab at President Trump.

“I love you all so much,” Jack said. “Except for Donald Trump’s a piece of s–t! Peace out, love you!”

