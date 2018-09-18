Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

'America's Got Talent' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed

'America's Got Talent' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 8:35 pm

Jack Black Slams President Trump at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jack Black Slams President Trump at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jack Black has some fun on the sidewalk as he poses with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 49-year-old School of Rock star was supported at the event by his wife Tanya Haden and their two kids Samuel, 12, and Thomas, 10, as he celebrated his huge honor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jack Black

During the ceremony, Jack took to the mic to thank everyone for all of the support and love over the years — and was able to throw in a jab at President Trump.

“I love you all so much,” Jack said. “Except for Donald Trump’s a piece of s–t! Peace out, love you!”

15+ pictures inside of Jack Black with his star…
Just Jared on Facebook
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 01
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 02
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 03
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 04
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 05
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 06
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 07
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 08
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 09
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 10
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 11
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 12
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 13
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 14
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 15
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 16
jack black is honored with star on hollywood walk of fame 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Black, Tanya Haden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr