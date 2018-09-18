Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 9:48 am

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Couple Up at Emmys 2018 After Party!

Jessica Biel is all smiles as she poses alongside her hubby Justin Timberlake while attending Michael Che and Colin Jost‘s 2018 Emmy Awards After Party presented by Google at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on (September 17) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress and Justin, 37, were joined at the event by Heidi Klum and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill, Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom, Jon Hamm, Finn Wittrock and his wife Sarah Roberts, Connie Britton, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Samira Wiley.

Also in attendance at the after party was Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne, Alyssa Milano and her husband Dave Bugliari, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, Xosha Roquemore, Lakeith Stanfield, Zac Posen, Joey King, Padma Lakshmi, Kieran Culkin, Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Paul W. Downs, Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
