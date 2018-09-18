Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Jessica Simpson cradles her baby bump while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Tuesday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old entertainer announced earlier in the day that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together!

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram account.

Jessica and Eric are currently the parents of six-year-old daughter Maxwell and five-year-old son Ace.

