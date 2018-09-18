Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Eric Johnson!

Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child!

The 38-year-old entertainer and fashion designer announced the news on Instagram with the help of her two kids with hubby Eric Johnson.

Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, were seen popping balloons to reveal the sex of the baby: a girl!

First, Jessica posted a photo and the caption read, “SURPRISE.” Then, she added another pic.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Jessica captioned the photo.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!