Julie Chen Officially Exits 'The Talk'

Julie Chen has officially left The Talk amid her husband Les Moonves‘ firing from CBS over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The announcement was made via a video message on the show on Tuesday (September 18).

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for our wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for. To everyone behind the scenes… I send you my love. I will miss you all very, very much,” she said.

In the message, she also addressed her co-hosts, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne.

To Sharon and Sara, she said, “We’ve been together since Day 1 at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original Three Musketeers. I love you all, and I know that this show, and the sisterhood that it stands for, will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this, and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you.”

Julie has been on The Talk since it began in October of 2010.