Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Emmys Dresses the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 9:24 am

The 2018 Emmy Awards wrapped up last night, and we have the list of the 10 gowns from the evening that Just Jared readers liked the most!

If you don’t know, we posted nearly every celebrity red carpet look on the Just Jared official Instagram account. We looked at which celebrity looks got the most “likes” on our Instagram account, and compiled the data here for you to check out.

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 most liked celebrity looks from the 2018 Emmy Awards…
Photos: Getty, NBC
