Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Emmys Dresses the Most!

The 2018 Emmy Awards wrapped up last night, and we have the list of the 10 gowns from the evening that Just Jared readers liked the most!

If you don’t know, we posted nearly every celebrity red carpet look on the Just Jared official Instagram account. We looked at which celebrity looks got the most “likes” on our Instagram account, and compiled the data here for you to check out.

PHOTOS: Check out the photos from the 2018 Emmys

Be sure to follow @JustJared on Instagram if you don’t already!

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 most liked celebrity looks from the 2018 Emmy Awards…