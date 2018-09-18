Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:59 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Kiss While Waiting in Line for the London Eye Ride!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Kiss While Waiting in Line for the London Eye Ride!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are sharing a smooch as they wait in line!

The two newly engaged lovebirds, who are rumored to have already been married, were seen in line together on Tuesday (September 18) at the London Eye in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The London Eye is Europe’s tallest Ferris wheel!

The two were seen previously packing on the PDA while strolling around St. James Park on Monday afternoon (September 17) in London, England. The engaged couple were spotted at a Starbucks shop over the weekend in New York City before jetting across the pond.

