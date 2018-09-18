Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin 'Went Off & Got Married,' Alec Baldwin Confirms

It looks like Alec Baldwin has confirmed that Justin Bieber and his niece, Hailey Baldwin, did in fact, get married.

“They just went off and got married,” Alec said on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards (via People).

He added that he’s only met Justin once, but does text Hailey “every now and then.”

If you don’t know, news broke over the weekend that the couple got married, though Hailey quickly clarified those rumors with a now-deleted tweet.
