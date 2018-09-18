Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin 'Went Off & Got Married,' Alec Baldwin Confirms

It looks like Alec Baldwin has confirmed that Justin Bieber and his niece, Hailey Baldwin, did in fact, get married.

“They just went off and got married,” Alec said on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards (via People).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

He added that he’s only met Justin once, but does text Hailey “every now and then.”

If you don’t know, news broke over the weekend that the couple got married, though Hailey quickly clarified those rumors with a now-deleted tweet.