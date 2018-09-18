Top Stories
Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 3:50 pm

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber did something super sweet for Hailey Baldwin today!

While sightseeing together in London, England on Tuesday afternoon (September 18), the 24-year-old entertainer whipped out his guitar and started singing to the 21-year-old model! They were right outside of Buckingham Palace, which provided a lovely backdrop for the sweet moment!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Of course, Justin drew quite the crowd of people for the mini free concert!

Check out all the photos of Justin Bieber’s sweet moment in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 01
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 02
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 03
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 04
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 05
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 06
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 07
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 08
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 09
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 10
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 11
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 12
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 13
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 14
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 15
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 16
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 17
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 18
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 19
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 20
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 21
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 22
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 23
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 24
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 25
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 26
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 27
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 28
justin bieber hailey baldwin guitar concert 29

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr