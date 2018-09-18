Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber did something super sweet for Hailey Baldwin today!

While sightseeing together in London, England on Tuesday afternoon (September 18), the 24-year-old entertainer whipped out his guitar and started singing to the 21-year-old model! They were right outside of Buckingham Palace, which provided a lovely backdrop for the sweet moment!

Of course, Justin drew quite the crowd of people for the mini free concert!

