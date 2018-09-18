K-Pop Group NCT 127 Announce New Album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' & New Member!

NCT 127 are coming back – and they’re bringing along someone new!

The massively popular boy band announced on Tuesday (September 18) that they’ll be adding a new tenth member to their roster: Jungwoo. Not only that, but they’re releasing a full-length album called NCT #127 Regular-Irregular on October 12, available to pre-order now!

The 11-track album is a “highly-conceptualized compilation of tracks that bridge the dream world with reality.” It also features the group’s first-ever all-English version of their pop/Latin trap song “Regular,” produced by Vedo, Mike Daley and Mitchell Owens, about the universal dream of striking it rich through success.

“We’ve grown up, and this album really captures our varied talents and gives us a chance to showcase our full performance abilities while experimenting will different styles and genres,” said member Johnny.

“We can’t wait to bring this project to the fans because we’ve worked so hard and put our whole selves into making this a record that brings the fun out of everyone,” added member Mark.

Check out the track listing below!

NCT #127 Regular-Irregular Track Listing:

1. 지금 우리 (City 127)

2. Regular (Korean Ver.)

3. Replay (PM 01:27)

4. Knock On

5. 나의 모든 순간 (No Longer)

6. Interlude: Regular to Irregular

7. 내 Van (My Van)

8. 악몽 (Come Back)

9. 신기루 (Fly Away With Me)

10. Regular (English Ver.)

11. (Bonus Track) Run Back 2 U