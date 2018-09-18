Kanye West Says He's 'Moving Back to Chicago & Never Leaving Again'

Kanye West made an appearance at an event in Chicago, Illinois on Monday (September 17) and made a big announcement to the crowd.

“I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again,” Kanye said (via a video on TMZ). The crowd cheered upon hearing this announcement.

TMZ adds that Kanye is not “fleeing Los Angeles,” where he lives with wife Kim Kardashian and their three kids. The publication adds that Kim and Kanye have found a place in Chicago and plan to have a permanent residence there, but also maintain their multiple properties in Los Angeles.

Kanye will also reportedly move his Yeezy offices from California to Chicago.

So far, there’s been no official comment from Kim or Kanye.