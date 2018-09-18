Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 8:23 pm

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are rarely spotted together in public, but we have some great new photos of the longtime couple!

The 39-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor were spotted stopping by a gym on Monday afternoon (September 17) in Atlanta, Ga.

Katie is currently visiting Jamie while he works on his upcoming movie Just Mercy. She was spotted arriving in town on a private jet over the weekend.

The couple has been dating for years, but they have kept their relationship incredibly private and on the down-low. A rep spoke out about their relationship for the first time over the summer to shoot down reports of a breakup.
