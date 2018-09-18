Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are rarely spotted together in public, but we have some great new photos of the longtime couple!
The 39-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor were spotted stopping by a gym on Monday afternoon (September 17) in Atlanta, Ga.
Katie is currently visiting Jamie while he works on his upcoming movie Just Mercy. She was spotted arriving in town on a private jet over the weekend.
The couple has been dating for years, but they have kept their relationship incredibly private and on the down-low. A rep spoke out about their relationship for the first time over the summer to shoot down reports of a breakup.