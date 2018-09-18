Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Meet Mom Kris Jenner For Lunch at Petit Trois

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian showed their style while meeting up for lunch!

The sisters and reality stars were spotted joining their mom Kris Jenner for lunch on Monday afternoon (September 17) at Petit Trois in Los Angeles.

The trio were joined by a camera crew as they film for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After seeing her mom’s chic outfit, Khloe took to her Instagram stories to share what she thought!

“I don’t think it makes sense that my mom is this fabulous in life…seriously you are just epic and just adore you!” Khloe said.

