Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande &amp; Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 10:18 am

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons' Emmys Mistake Ended Up on TV!

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons' Emmys Mistake Ended Up on TV!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended the 2018 Emmy Awards and encountered an issue mid-show…and it ended up on TV!

Shortly after the live telecast started, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner Alex Borstein was doing a bit. However, in the background, you can see Kirsten and Jesse on the floor in the audience!

Turns out, the couple could not find where they were supposed to be sitting for the broadcast!

Kirsten posted a photo of the moment, writing, “Couldn’t find our seats.” Check out the Instagram moment below.

View this post on Instagram

Couldn’t find our seats #Emmy’s

A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 01
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 02
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 03
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 04
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 05
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 06
kirsten dunst jesse plemons emmys error ends up on tv 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr