Tue, 18 September 2018 at 10:18 am
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons' Emmys Mistake Ended Up on TV!
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended the 2018 Emmy Awards and encountered an issue mid-show…and it ended up on TV!
Shortly after the live telecast started, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winner Alex Borstein was doing a bit. However, in the background, you can see Kirsten and Jesse on the floor in the audience!
Turns out, the couple could not find where they were supposed to be sitting for the broadcast!
Kirsten posted a photo of the moment, writing, “Couldn’t find our seats.” Check out the Instagram moment below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst
Sponsored Links by ZergNet