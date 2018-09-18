Kit Harington Jets Out of LAX After Attending Emmys 2018

Kit Harington tries to keep a low profile as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Tuesday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones hunk looked cool in a brown paperboy cap, sunglasses, and an all white outfit as he headed towards his flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kit Harington

Kit was in LA to help celebrate his hit HBO series’ big night at the 2018 Emmy Awards where they took home their third Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make sure you check out the sweetest things Kit said about wife Rose Leslie while attending the show!