Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:41 pm

Kit Harington Jets Out of LAX After Attending Emmys 2018

Kit Harington tries to keep a low profile as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Tuesday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones hunk looked cool in a brown paperboy cap, sunglasses, and an all white outfit as he headed towards his flight out of town.

Kit was in LA to help celebrate his hit HBO series’ big night at the 2018 Emmy Awards where they took home their third Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make sure you check out the sweetest things Kit said about wife Rose Leslie while attending the show!
