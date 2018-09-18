Lana Del Rey: 'Venice Bitch' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey is back with a brand new track called “Venice Bitch,” as well as the title of her upcoming album!

The record, due out in 2019, currently consists of 11 tracks and is called Norman F–king Rockwell.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

Lana revealed the exciting news during an Apple Beats 1 radio interview with Zane Lowe on Tuesday (September 18). She worked on the project with Jack Antonoff.

Listen to “Venice Bitch” below! You can also download the song across all digital platforms.