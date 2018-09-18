Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:16 pm

Lana Del Rey: 'Venice Bitch' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey: 'Venice Bitch' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey is back with a brand new track called “Venice Bitch,” as well as the title of her upcoming album!

The record, due out in 2019, currently consists of 11 tracks and is called Norman F–king Rockwell.

Lana revealed the exciting news during an Apple Beats 1 radio interview with Zane Lowe on Tuesday (September 18). She worked on the project with Jack Antonoff.

Listen to “Venice Bitch” below! You can also download the song across all digital platforms.
