Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:33 pm

Laura Dern, Grace Gummer & Ashley Tisdale Step Out for HBO's Emmy 2018 After Party!

Laura Dern, Grace Gummer & Ashley Tisdale Step Out for HBO's Emmy 2018 After Party!

Laura Dern strikes a pose while hitting the carpet at HBO’s Post 2018 Emmy Awards Reception held at the Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old actress was joined at the event by Grace Gummer, Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French, Rumer Willis, Michelle Wolf, Natalie Morales, Kathy Bates, Jenna Elfman, Katja Herbers, Harry Hamlin and his wife Lisa Rinna, Juliette Lewis and Tracey Ullman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Dern

Also in attendance at the after party was Lindsey Vonn, The Purge‘s Lili Simmons, Sharp ObjectsMadison Davenport, and Silicon Valley‘s Amanda Crew.

FYI: Laura is wearing Thom Browne. Amanda is wearing Sylva & Cie.
Credit: Jesse Grant, Emma McIntyre, Apega; Photos: Getty, WENN
  • Sotrue

    Looks like a “hideous outfits convention”.