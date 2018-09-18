Lindsay Shookus Returns to Instagram After Winning an Emmy

Lindsay Shookus is back on Instagram after taking a break for a few weeks, and she has something big to celebrate!

The Emmy-winning producer added another Emmy to her collection on Monday night (September 17) after winning Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for Saturday Night Live!

Lindsay joined her fellow SNL producers on stage to accept the award and she snapped photos backstage, including a stop at IMDB’s Live After the Emmys Show.

Lindsay posted a photo on Instagram of her and two friends posing with her Emmy. “Best dates in the world,” she wrote.

Last month, Lindsay and her boyfriend Ben Affleck split after one year of dating.