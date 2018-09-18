Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:07 pm

Magician Shin Lim Wows with His Card Trick on 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Magician Shin Lim Wows with His Card Trick on 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Shin Lim is blowing our minds with his final performance on America’s Got Talent!

The magician did an incredible card trick that left us scratching our heads in amazement during the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Shin had Tyra Banks roll a pair of dice and when she rolled a nine, he turned all of the cards into 9s. When she picked the nine of hearts, multitudes of that card showed up on the table and then all around the stage.

Watch the performance below!
shin lim americas got talent finals 01
shin lim americas got talent finals 02
shin lim americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Shin Lim

