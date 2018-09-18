Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:12 am

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Takes Home Outstanding Comedy Series at Emmys 2018!

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Takes Home Outstanding Comedy Series at Emmys 2018!

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won big at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The Amazon Prime series took home five awards on Monday night (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show was awarded Outstanding Comedy Series and star Rachel Brosnahan also took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Alex Borstein also was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series while director Amy Sherman-Palladino took home two awards.

Last weekend, the series also won three other awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Music Supervision.

Check out the cast’s acceptance speech below…
