Mokita Debuts Music Video for 'Love Alone' - Watch Now!

Mokita is back with his brand new single “Love Alone,” and you can watch the music video exclusively right here at Just Jared!

The rising singer-songwriter and producer’s latest single has already racked up over 6 million streams across all digital platforms.

“‘Love Alone’ honestly just came out of nowhere one night. I was just playing piano in my studio and the chorus melody just got in my head and then about 45 minutes later, I had written the whole song,” Mokita explains of the song.

“I had never written a song that fast before so it was hard to tell in that moment if I really liked it. I revisited it the next day and produced the whole thing out in a few hours. I think the reason it moved so quickly is because I wrote it out of an honest place. I think everyone that has ever been in a relationship can relate to the fear of being vulnerable, especially because there is always a chance that those feelings won’t be reciprocated. Being transparent and honest is always worth it, buts a scary thing, and that’s really what the song is about.”

“I didn’t want anything complicated with the video,” he explains.

“I really just wanted something visually appealing that really complimented the song. I didn’t want a super complex storyline or crazy shots, I just wanted to set a mood that helped you listen to the music. David really nailed it and totally got my vision for it. The shots are beautiful and brooding and I think it even adds more emotion to the original song.”

In addition to his own music, Mokita recently produced the stripped down version of Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato’s “No Promises” and crafted official remixes for the likes of Maggie Rogers, Daya, Betty Who and more.

Watch the music video for “Love Alone” below!