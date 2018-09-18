Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 4:14 pm

Olivia Wilde's Kids Think Ellen DeGeneres Is Their Real Mom - Watch!

Olivia Wilde's Kids Think Ellen DeGeneres Is Their Real Mom - Watch!

Olivia Wilde is sharing some funny stories!

The 34-year-old Life Itself actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

During her appearance, Olivia chatted about the photo she posted to Instagram for National Dog Day and revealed a framed portrait of Ellen in a swimsuit hanging above her bed, which now lives outside her children’s bedrooms.

Olivia also talked about her adorable children, 4-year-old Otis and 2-year-old Daisy.

She also explained that Daisy exaggerates about her age and Otis has new questionable taste in music after discovering a type of techno dance pop. Olivia also talked about how proud she is of her mother who is running for Congress for Virginia’s 5th District.

Watch below!


Olivia Wilde’s Kids Think Ellen Is Their Real Mom
olivia munn ellen 2018 september 01
olivia munn ellen 2018 september 02

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Olivia Wilde

