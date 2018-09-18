Pale Waves: 'My Mind Makes Noises' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Pale Waves finally dropped their debut album and you need to hear it!

The up-and-coming British band, who was named one of BBC’s Sound Of 2018 artists, shared their glistening dark-pop sound on My Mind Makes Noises.

Before even releasing the album, the band had already amassed 48 million streams around the world and graced the cover of several major mags.

Pale Waves also just released their music video for “One More Time.”

You can now stream My Mind Makes Noises on Spotify below or download it on iTunes.