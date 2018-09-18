Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:22 pm

Penelope Cruz Switches It Up for FX Emmy 2018 After Party!

Penelope Cruz is picture perfect as she strikes a pose at the FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Awards After Party held at Vibiana on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress switched into an all black ensemble after rocking a feathered, silver gown as she stepped out for the awards show to support her hit show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Also in attendance at the after party was Penelope‘s co-stars Judith Light and Darren Criss, Poppy Delevingne, Dascha Polanco, Max Greenfield, Constance Wu, and The Americans real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.

The cast and crew of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards – Watch them accept their award here!

FYI: Penelope is wearing an Alexandre Vauthie dress. Poppy is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
