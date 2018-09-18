Prince William Unveils Holocaust War Hero Frank Foley Memorial Statue in Stourbridge!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is unveiling a meaningful statue.

The 36-year-old royal unveiled a statue of war hero Major Frank Foley on Tuesday (September 18) in front of a small crowd at Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge, United Kingdom.

The MI6 officer saved thousands of Jewish people from persecution in Nazi Germany.

The prince also met members of the late soldier’s family, Holocaust survivors and members of the public.

“Major Foley was an MI6 officer, who worked undercover as a Passport Control Officer in the British Consulate in Berlin. Major Foley provided visas to those who feared persecution under Nazi racial laws & ultimately saved their lives by allowing them to exit the country. The Duke meets members of Foley‘s family and descendants of some of the people whom he saved gathered here today to remember his life and achievement. Representatives from @HolocaustUK also attended to celebrate Major Foley today,” Kensington Palace tweeted.