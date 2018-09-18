Reese Witherspoon Makes 5 Outfit Changes While Kicking Off Her Book Tour!

Reese Witherspoon is changing up her looks while promoting her new book!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted out in five different outfits on her Whiskey In A Teacup book tour on Monday (September 17) in New York City.

Reese made stops including Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

The day before, Reese took to her Instagram to share a photo while packing for the tour.

“Packing problems 😂😂 About to embark on a 9-city, US-wide book tour for #WhiskeyInATeacup and I can’t wait to see y’all soon! Did I pack enough pink? #LoveAGoodTheme 💕” Reese captioned the photo.

We can’t wait to see Reese‘s pink outfits!