Reese Witherspoon Makes 5 Outfit Changes While Kicking Off Her Book Tour!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 3:03 am

Reese Witherspoon is changing up her looks while promoting her new book!

The 42-year-old actress was spotted out in five different outfits on her Whiskey In A Teacup book tour on Monday (September 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese made stops including Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

The day before, Reese took to her Instagram to share a photo while packing for the tour.

“Packing problems 😂😂 About to embark on a 9-city, US-wide book tour for #WhiskeyInATeacup and I can’t wait to see y’all soon! Did I pack enough pink? #LoveAGoodTheme 💕” Reese captioned the photo.

We can’t wait to see Reese‘s pink outfits!
