Reese Witherspoon Recalls How Meryl Streep Decided to Join 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (September 17) in New York City.

On the talk show, Reese spoke about season two of Big Little Lies!

Reese spoke about how Meryl Streep joined season two of the show.

“She called us the day of the Golden Globes and said, ‘Well, I know your show is really struggling,’ which it wasn’t, ‘So I’ve decided to join and make it even better,’” Reese recalled!

Of course, Big Little Lies isn’t struggling at all. The show won eight Emmys last year!