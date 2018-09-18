Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande &amp; Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 2:10 pm

Reese Witherspoon Recalls How Meryl Streep Decided to Join 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon Recalls How Meryl Streep Decided to Join 'Big Little Lies'

Reese Witherspoon stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (September 17) in New York City.

On the talk show, Reese spoke about season two of Big Little Lies!

Reese spoke about how Meryl Streep joined season two of the show.

“She called us the day of the Golden Globes and said, ‘Well, I know your show is really struggling,’ which it wasn’t, ‘So I’ve decided to join and make it even better,’” Reese recalled!

Of course, Big Little Lies isn’t struggling at all. The show won eight Emmys last year!
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon tonight show 01
reese witherspoon tonight show 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr