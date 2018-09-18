Top Stories
Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande &amp; Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 2:30 pm

Ryan Reynolds Films an Expensive Car Chase Scene for 'Six Underground' in Italy!

Ryan Reynolds Films an Expensive Car Chase Scene for 'Six Underground' in Italy!

Ryan Reynolds is on the move!

The 41-year-old actor was seen filming the upcoming Michael Bay-directed Six Underground on Tuesday (September 18) in Florence, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

This is the first time Ryan and Michael will work with Netflix on an upcoming production.

Ryan was seen zipping through a busy plaza in a lime green Alfa Romeo Guilia with tires screeching and people jumping out of the way. The film has a reported budget of $150 million, which will make it the most expensive Netflix original movie ever!

Plot details are still under wraps, but it all looks very exciting so far!
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds italy september 2018 00
ryan reynolds italy september 2018 01
ryan reynolds italy september 2018 02
ryan reynolds italy september 2018 03
ryan reynolds italy september 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Michael Bay, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr