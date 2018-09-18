Ryan Reynolds Films an Expensive Car Chase Scene for 'Six Underground' in Italy!

Ryan Reynolds is on the move!

The 41-year-old actor was seen filming the upcoming Michael Bay-directed Six Underground on Tuesday (September 18) in Florence, Italy.

This is the first time Ryan and Michael will work with Netflix on an upcoming production.

Ryan was seen zipping through a busy plaza in a lime green Alfa Romeo Guilia with tires screeching and people jumping out of the way. The film has a reported budget of $150 million, which will make it the most expensive Netflix original movie ever!

Plot details are still under wraps, but it all looks very exciting so far!